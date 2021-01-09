Buhari’s aide Onochie, Dele Momodu fight dirty on social media over ‘failed’ govt

Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu, and a Social Media Assistant to the President, Lauretta Onochie, on Friday, exchanged bitter words over the ‘failed’ government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Momodu and Onochie expressed their anger in a series of tweets on Friday.

Trouble started when the veteran journalist described Buhari’s regime as a failure, saying, “I did not bring Buhari. I did what most reasonable democrats would have done in the circumstance of PDP’s failure after 16 years in power by trying the next most electable candidate and when he failed, I tried the next, Atiku, and that is the essence and risk and flaw in democracy!!”

But Onochie quickly responded, saying Momodu was only angry because Buhari refused to give him money.

“He (Buhari) ‘failed’ because he won’t dish out cash for photos that can easily be obtained on Instagram and other picture apps. #BabaNoDeyDrop. Because #BabaNoDeyDrop, your ego-massaging, ostentatious and filthy-wealth-flaunting customers, can no longer afford you. Try diversification!”

Momodu, who apparently felt insulted by Onochie’s words, retorted by taunting her as an aide who lacks access to her boss.

He said rather than focus on projecting Buhari’s achievements to counter negative narratives, Onochie decided to indulge in name-calling.

The Ovation Publisher said he contributed financially to Buhari’s campaign in 2015 and asked Onochie where she was while such politicking was ongoing.

“My attention has just been drawn to a reaction to one of my tweets from a troublesome lady called Lauretta… who have no access to their so-called bosses.

“She went their usual route of cheap blackmail that ‘Buhari has failed because he’s not paying us cash. Lauretta picked on a wrong customer once again. When a child buys a pair of shoes for his one-legged dad, he should be ready to hear some true tales. I’m not a government jobber since she’s never done any business in her life, she assumes we are all scavengers.

“Your boss Buhari was my colleague in 2011 when we were both Presidential candidates. I spent my hard-earned money on Buhari’s campaign without asking for anything. Please, where were you?” Momodu queried.