Buhari’s failure responsible for attacks on Fulani herdsmen – Lamido

The former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said that the unfortunate hatred and attacks on Fulani (herders) in Nigeria was as a result of the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to govern the country well.

Lamido, who was a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, made the remark while speaking with newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

He lamented that “Nigerians after putting in their trust in President Muhammad Buhari, a Fulani head, he has woefully failed to protect and provide good governance for them.

“That today, Nigerians are so blindfolded on the hatred and apparent dislike of Fulani because President Buhari’s misgovernance, forgetting that not all Fulani even voted for him or like him.”

He added, “You can see that myself as a Fulani, I didn’t vote for Buhari and our parties are completely different, but at the same time, the Yoruba in Tinubu, the Igbo in Ngige and the South-South in Ameachi, were the ones who firmly stood behind him to win the election, not even the Fulanis.

“I expected Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Ameachi and the likes of Ngige to come out and frankly speak in protections of the Fulani because they are behind the election of Buhari who is a Fulani head and who also benefited immensely from his government not even the Herders, who are today being persecuted.

“But their criminal silence in the face of the horrible attacks on Fulani after benefitTing jointly in the government led by a Fulani figurehead, is worrisome and something like a betrayal of trust to the President and his kinsmen,” Lamido said.

According to him, “Fulani Herders are very peaceful and enterprising people who pursue nature and live by the nature. They are never violent; it is not fair because Buhari failed and all other Fulanis should be castigated.”

He said, “Today, the northerners and the entire Fulani race are not in peace even in the North. The insecurity and the killings plus kidnappings created by the APC-led Buhari regime have affected everyone. So, to bully them and see them as Nigeria problems is adding dangerous salt to their injuries”.