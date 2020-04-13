Buhari’s national address to hold at 7pm

President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation Monday (today) at 7pm.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, enjoined television, radio and other electronic media outlets to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.

Buhari had two weeks ago ordered a total lock down in FCT, Lagos and Ogun states for a period of two weeks in the first instance.

Recall that this will be his second since the first index case of Covid-19 presented in country.