Buni denies tenure extension rumours as APC begins registration of new members

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the approval when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, led by the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, submitted timetable for party registration to him.

Buni, disclosed this to State House Correspondents while briefing the media after the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the approval was in accordance with section 9.4 of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (October 2014 as Amended).

He said: “We had a meeting with Mr President. It was purely consultative and in line with the assignment given to us by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party under the able leadership of Mr President.

“It’s to consult with him on the process of the membership registration. As from today, we are commencing with sensitization. Thereafter, it will culminate into membership registration across over 119,000 polling units in the country. It is part of our mandate as bestowed on us by National Executive Committee to rebuild this party bottom up.

Governor Buni has debunked rumours of the committee elongating its tenure, saying there are false. According to him, the committee is at the mercy of the party’s national executive committee and only they have the power to end or elongate their tenure.

He expressed optimism that the national executive committee will meet before the end of the year to work out a proper timetable for the party. He, however, was not definitive on when a party convention is likely to hold, but said “it will happen soon.”

Bagudu aligned with Buni’s position that members of the committee were not people seeking appointments or planning to stay put in office.