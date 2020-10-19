Buratai rallies troops to display courage in fight against Boko Haram

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has tasked officers and men of Nigerian Army Armoured Corps to be bold and courageous in tackling insurgency when deployed to the theatre of operation.

Buratai gave the charge during the live firing demonstration of the newly-purchased VT4 MBT and ST1 light tank at the Victor Kure Armour Range, Bauchi, on Sunday.

He said the training of the personnel of the corps had prepared them to take decisive action in the ongoing fight against terrorist in the North East.

“I was with you in June, I spoke to you on the need to be bold and courageous.

“This you must carry along as you are deployed after this course to any theatre of operation or any hotspot across the country.

“I expect you as you go to the field, you must be decisive and deal with them with this because when you combine the fire power mobility and shock action, the adversary will have no option than to behold and be dealt with cogently.

“You must beat them shock and all.

“I am just coming from Maiduguri and Damaturu and I have seen the tremendous effort made by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and we expect you very soon to mobilise with these vehicles to go and round up,” he said.

Buratai also urged the personnel to deploy the practical experience they had gained from the training in manning and maintenance of the new platforms.

He also emphasised the need for continuous training of officers and soldiers of the corps to be able to carry out second, third and forth line maintenance of the platforms.

The COAS commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the needed equipment for the troops to carry out their operations.

He also commended the Corp commander and the Commandant of the school for putting up very robust training package for the platforms for the army.

Buratai also assured the personnel of President Buhari’s commitment to improve their welfare and provide proper equipment for their operations.

Earlier, the Commander, Nigerian Army Armoured Corps (NAAC), Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Magaji, said the training on the new platforms which culminated with the live firing of the VT4 and ST1 was conducted during the week.

Magaji said the personnel had demonstrated high level of competence as a result of the training they had acquired in handling the new equipment.

He said that NAAC would liaise with NASVP for painting of the platforms before eventually deploying them to the theatre.

The commander thanked the COAS for facilitating the provision of the VT4 Main Battle Tank and the ST1 Light Tank, adding that the gesture demonstrated Buratai’s confidence and belief in the corps to deliver when it mattered most.

“I can assure the COAS that with this addition to the NAAC AFVs inventory, the Corps will make the COAS proud in the ongoing fight against insurgency,” he said. – NAN.