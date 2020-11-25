Burna Boy gets another Grammy nomination

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall album has been nominated for the 2021 Grammy award, the Nigerian Afro-fusion singer’s second successive nomination.

Burna Boy’s last album African Giant also was also nominated.

But he lost the 2020 Grammy award to Anqelique Kidjo’s re-imagination of Celia Cruz’s music on the eponymous, Celia.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday during an hour-long live stream featuring Harvey Mason Jr., the chairman and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy, a learned academy of music professionals.

‘Twice As Tall’ will be competing against Antibalas’s ‘FU Chronicles’, Bebel Gilberto’s ‘Agora’, and Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Love Letters’ in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category.

‘Twice As Tall’, Burna Boy’s fifth album, is executive-produced by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a US media mogul and rapper, and Bosede Ogulu, Burna Boy’s mother.

If Burna Boy wins, he will become Nigeria’s second Grammy winner after Sikiru Adepoju won with Planet Drum over 10 years ago.

Women lead the nominations this time around.

Pop queen Beyonce’s “Black Is King” musical film has nine nominations.

Fellow pop stars Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift each snagged six nominations for second place, as did rapper Roddy Ricch.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is slated to hold on January 31, 2021, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be the host.