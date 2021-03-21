Burna Boy takes full credit for Grammy Award

Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy on Saturday tweeted that his kids will “confidently beat their chest and say ‘Daddy did it on his OWN, we can do it on our own.’”

The self-acclaimed African Giant apparently was alluding to his win at the Grammys last Sunday where he picked up the award for Best Global Music Album.

In the following tweet, he added: “When you KNOW yourself. NOBODY can tell you about yourself. KNOW YOURSELVES and never go against yourself

He then mocked people who thought he would not win the much-coveted Grammys.

“GOD is most definitely NOT A MAN,” the tweet said. “I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win. Too dumb to understand that you also win if I win. No worry this is just the beginning. God is Great.”