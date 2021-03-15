Burna Boy, Wizkid win first Grammy awards

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has won his first-ever Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The African Giant singer’s album “Twice as Tall” won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Burna Boy becomes the first home-grown Nigerian singer to clinch the much-expected award among other Nigerian singers such as King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti, who were all nominated in the past.

It was Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination after he lost the 2020 Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album to Angelique Kidjo, whose Celia was adjudged the winner over African Giant and three others.

Reacting to the development, Burna Boy described the feat as a “big win” for Africans across the globe, noting that such has demonstrated that they can also achieve their dreams.

“This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world. This should also be a lesson to every African out there that no matter where you are, no matter what you will like to do, you can achieve it. Look at me now, Grammy award-winning Burna Boy,” he said.

Also, Wizkid, Nigeria’s international and multiple award-winning singer, has won his first-ever Grammy Award

The Nigerian won the award for his contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

The song won Best Music Video at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

The Best Music Video award is given to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Their video bested fellow nominees Future with Drake, Anderson. Paak, Harry Styles, and Woodkid.

The music video for “Brown Skin Girl” was featured in Beyoncé’s 2020 film Black Is King and was released separately on August 24, 2020.

The video was directed by Beyoncé and Jenn Nkiru.

The video acts as a celebration and affirmation of the beauty of dark-skinned women.