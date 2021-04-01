Burna Boy’s album gets nomination for 2021 BRIT Awards

Shortly after his Grammy win, Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album has been nominated for the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The singer was nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside musicians like The Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

The BRIT Awards will take place on May 11 from the O2, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

See full list of nominees below:

Female Solo Artist – in association with Amazon Music

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist – in association with Amazon Music

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist – in association with TikTok

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Mastercard Album

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

British Single with Mastercard – supported by Capital FM

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Your Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tay Kieth – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – Aint It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard & Raye – Secrets

S1mba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

BRITs Rising Star – supported by BBC Radio 1

Griff (Winner)

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama. – Agency report.