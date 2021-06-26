BurnaBoy, Wizkid, others line-up for BET Awards

Nigerian music superstar artistes and Grammy award winners, BurnaBoy and Wizkid, as well as Tems are up for nomination in the ‘Best International Act’ and ‘Best New International Act’ alongside Tanzanian artist, Diamond Platnumz, and Elaine from South Africa.

Monday’s event which will hold live from the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California in the United States, its organiser, Black Entertainment Television (BET), has released a star-studded line-up performance list.

It comprises of Cardi B, City Girls, Migos, DaBaby, DJ Khaled, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo! Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, Tyler The Creator, and Andra Day, among others.

Commenting on the line-up list, the Executive Vice President, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy at BET, Connie Orlando, said: “As we return live with culture’s biggest night, this year’s show marks many firsts, including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards. Viewers can expect several surprise moments.

“Some of today’s hottest talents will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence.”

Dominating this year’s nominations are Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby with a total of seven nominations each, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ and ‘Video of the Year’ for Megan, and ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year,’ for DaBaby.

Cardi B and Drake follow closely behind with five nominations each. Other leading nominees include Anderson. Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe x Halle and Chris Brown, who garnered four nominations each.

Meanwhile, Brazilian activist, philosopher, and writer, Djamila Ribeiro, will be honoured with the 2021 BET International Global Good Award. The award is BET International’s recognition of global celebrities and public figures that use their platforms for social responsibility, goodness, and commitment to the welfare of the global Black community.

Ribeiro joins past Global Good honourees, including French social justice activist, Assa Traoré and music artiste cum philanthropist, Akon.

BET International Senior Vice President, Monde Twala, in a statement said: “The 2021 BET Awards theme, ‘The Year of Black Women’, is a celebration to honour trailblasing black women across the globe.”

He noted that the BET Awards, now in its 21st year, has continued its reign as the platform to showcase black female excellence and shine a light on culture as the driving force for social change.

The awards will air live on BETAfrica (DStv channel 129). It will be hosted by the Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actor, filmmaker and philanthropist, Taraji P. Henson.