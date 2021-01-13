BVN-generated NIN can’t link SIMs – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Tuesday said Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) would not be linked with National Identity Numbers (NINs) generated through Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs).

It disclosed this in tweets via its official Twitter handle, stressing that individuals with BVN-generated NINs should visit NIMC offices to validate their NINs.

It said the BVN-generated NIN would not work on its newly inaugurated mobile app.

“You must complete your NIN registration even if your BVN has generated a NIN,” the commission stated.

It added, “If your NIN was generated due to the BVN record harmonisation with the National Identity Database, you will not have access to the NIMC mobile app and your NIN-SIM integration will be invalid.

“Kindly visit an enrollment centre to complete your NIN registration.”

Thousands of citizens have been visiting NIMC offices nationwide to register and get their NINs.

The Federal Government had declared on December 15, 2020 that after December 30, 2020, all SIMs that were not registered with valid NINs on the network of telecommunications companies shall be blocked.

It later extended the December 30, 2020 deadline following widespread opposition against the earlier announcement and gave three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020 to January 19, 2021

It also gave six-week extension for subscribers without NIN from December 30, 2020 to February 9, 2021.