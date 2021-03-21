Bye-election: Fayose blames APC thugs for Ekiti killings

…Gov. Fayemi orders arrest of political thugs as INEC suspends voting

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose the killings in Omuo Ekiti State Saturday, were carried out by “thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He described the killings as “clear evidence of state-sponsored terrorism against her own citizens, who have rejected the party in government.”

Three persons were shot dead in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East LGA during the bye-election.

Eyewitnesses said that hardly had the election started when persons suspected to be hired thugs invaded some polling centres, shooting people, and attempted to carry away ballot boxes.

The former governor said the killing of innocent people, just because of a five wards House of Assembly bye-election was barbaric and shameful.

This development led the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the bye-election.

“I thought we have gone past this barbarism in Ekiti State especially when we are confronted with national insecurity to which the government has no solution”, Fayose added.

“What was witnessed today in Omuo Ekiti is nothing but terrorism against the people of Ekiti, knowing that time has caught up with them and they are no longer popular.

“This will remain a pang of guilt in the conscience of the perpetrators and their sponsors perpetually for killing their own people just because of a mere House of Assembly bye-election.

“Most importantly, everything that goes round in life comes round. The perpetrators of this despicable act should therefore remember that there will be consequences for all actions because the blood of the dead will surely speak and fight back.

“To the police in Ekiti, they know what to do and the people behind all these, if only they chose not to look away. Ekiti shall be free again if we collectively confront and win this battle against fake apostles of democracy.”

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday night condemned in strong terms, the violence that marred the by-election to fill the vacant seat for Ekiti East Constituency 1 in the State House Assembly.

A statement made available to newsmen by Mr. Yinka Oyebode, his Chief Press Secretary, quoted Fayemi as saying that no one involved in the dastardly act would go unpunished.

The governor had therefore directed the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Babatunde Mobayo, to ensure that everybody involved in the violent act were apprehended and brought to book, regardless of their party affiliation.

Gov. Fayemi commiserated with the families of those reported to have been killed in the mayhem as well as those who sustained injuries.

“ This violence is most unwarranted and deeply disturbing. I have instructed the police authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure they face the music.

” Our condolences to the families that lost loved ones and those who were injured.

” Government would not relent in efforts to always ensure the safety of lives and properties. We shall ensure all purveyors of violence are brought to book.”, the governor added.

The governor reiterated the commitment of his administration to upholding the sacredness of life and sanctity of the electoral process.