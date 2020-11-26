Bye-elections: 15 political parties sign peace accord in Cross River

The 15 political parties participating in the Northern Senatorial District by-elections in Cross River State on December 5 have signed a peace accord.

The signing took place on Tuesday at the Senatorial District Headquarters, Ogoja during the stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission and presided over by the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Emmanuel Hart.

Out of the 15 parties, nine are participating in the Senatorial by-election, while six will take part in the Obudu State Constituency by-election.

Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress are among the parties that signed.

Others are Social Democratic Party, African Democratic Congress and Action Alliance.

Dr Hart assured of a “level playing ground for all the candidates participating in the election.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, advised all involved to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and warned that anyone that flouts the law would be punished.

He assured that the police would provide adequate security before, during and after the election and that there would be restriction of movement on the day of the election.

Meanwhile, 429,488 registered voters are expected to participate in the exercise.