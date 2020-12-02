Calls for sack of service chiefs out of place – Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday said the call to sack service chiefs would not the solution to the security challenges.

The presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, who appeared on Arise TV said: “The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the President is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time.

“It is entirely his (Buhari) determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has been under intense pressure from oppositions, lawmakers as well as civil society organisations to rejig the security architecture.

But Shehu said the appointment and sack of service chiefs were not tied to public demands.

“I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law or regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops at his table —with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.”

