CAN issues 10-point demand, says lopsided appointments generating tension

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Tuesday outlined a 10-point demand to President Muhammadu Buhari including revisiting the 2014 national conference report with a view to using it to address some problems militating against the peace and unity of the country.

The organisation also recommended reducing the cost of governance if the governments would be sincere in fixing the economy or practise an inexpensive presidential system “if it is too late to return to the parliamentary system.”

The President of CAN and President, Nigerian Baptist Convention, Dr Samson Ayokunle, expressed these views in a statement titled, ‘Pursuing the right path to greatness,’ in commemoration of the 60th independence anniversary of Nigeria.

He said it was a shame that the nation’s political leaders and others who had not done their best in various places of leadership, including the military misadventures, had failed to invest in the future of Nigeria.

He said Nigerians had been paying a “lip service to godliness and patriotism, hence our country is still crawling at 60, while we have collapsed infrastructure everywhere.

“They (political leaders) failed to build an enduring institution, but instead enriching themselves at the expense of the dreams of the founding fathers of the country.”

Part of the statement reads, “We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sign the Electoral Reform Bill, which has been gathering dust on his table since last year.

“Our elections should be free, fair and credible if we want the governed and other nations to respect our political leaders. Trust is earned, not imposed or enforced.

“Our governments should be sensitive to the yearnings and the groaning of the governed. The era of asking the people to tighten their belts while those in power are loosening theirs should stop.

“Both the federal and state governments must give a sense of belonging to all citizens irrespective of their religious, tribal, and political persuasions.”