CAN raises alarm over spate of church robberies

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Osun State chapter, on Tuesday raised the alarm over incessant robbery attacks on churches in Osogbo, the state capital.

The Nation learnt that robbers invaded some churches recently, carting away various equipment, including instruments.

All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Osogbo was invaded twice and instruments worth millions of Naira stolen.

The CAN chairman, who is also the presiding priest of Methodist Church of Living Spring, Isale Aro, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde lamented that all the public address systems of his church have been removed.

“A lot of churches have been burgled in Osogbo recently. We have reported to the police. I think one of them was arrested and the case is still in court.

“After the arrest made by the police, some months ago, the cases of invasion and robbery in churches subsided but now it has started again.”

Police spokeswoman Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed that three churches were invaded, and that four persons have been arrested.