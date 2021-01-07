Capitol invasion: Congress leaders to proceed with Biden certification — Pelosi

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said leaders of Congress will proceed with the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win despite Capitol invasion by supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump.

In a letter to colleagues, Pelosi announced that the leaders will resume the joint session on Wednesday night to certify Biden’s win once the Capitol is “cleared for use.”

“In consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use. Leader Hoyer will be sending out more guidance later today,” Pelosi said, according to CNN.

Trump’s supporters had stormed the Capitol in Washington during a joint session of Congress held to certify Biden’s win, a desperate last-minute bid to overturn the November election that sparked chaos and accusations of a “coup” attempt.

The violence, hours after an extraordinary rally by Trump challenging his defeat, saw flag-waving backers break down barricades outside the Capitol and swarm inside, sending the legislative sessions into an emergency recess.

Extraordinary images showed security personnel barricading the chamber while lawmakers huddled inside wearing gas masks.

A woman shot in the ensuing melee was pronounced dead.