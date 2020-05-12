Catholic Church donates 425 hospitals, clinics nationwide as isolation centres

Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres.

This was made known by the Presidential Task Force in its daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday while encouraging state governors to approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access the facilities.

The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said it will soon be impossible for state capitals to contend with the numbers that would be thrown at them, hence the need to accept every offer of bed space from good spirited individuals and organisations.

“As part of efforts to support the States in the establishment of the Isolation and treatment centres, I wish to remind our Governors that the Catholic Bishops Conference has volunteered all the 425 hospitals and clinics nationwide for adaptation and use as isolation centres.

“Governors are encouraged to please approach Catholic Bishops in their states to access these facilities”.

Speaking on the development, the SGF said; “We wish to confirm that States have been encouraged strongly to set up isolation centres, wards (including ICU) with a minimum of 300 beds each.

“This will help accommodate levels 1 & 2 cases. However, with the increase in numbers, we are beginning to experience a shortage of bed spaces in isolation centres, especially in the high burden areas.

“We are conscious of the need to take care of different categories of persons e.g. People living with disabilities, terminal conditions and other underlying factors / co-morbidities.

