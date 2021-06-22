Cattle dealers blame Miyetti Allah for herdsmen attacks on communities

The Northern Cattle Dealers Association of Nigeria has blamed the Miyetii Allah, for the widespread violence perpetrated by suspected “killer herdsmen” in Igboland and other regions of the country even as they called on the Federal government to screen the foreign Fulani entry into Nigeria from the Central Republic.

This was the position of the Cattle Dealers Association, Imo state chapter led by Ibrahim Salihi, when they paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman Elders Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, in Owerri.

According to them, the Miyetti Allah were the people who always intervene whenever this dangerous group of “killer herdsmen” were arrested by security operatives either for destroying farmlands or other wicked activities, adding that after some days they would be freed.

However, they also called on the Federal government as well as state governors to screen the entry of Fulanis from the Central Republic especially those of Lubwa, ethnic group.

According to Salihi, “Banditry did not start today, it started during Abacha regime, we have herders who came into Nigeria From Central Africa. There is an ethnic group in the Fulani tribe that are carrying AK 47, and are the most wicked people.

“The Miyetti Allah not helping matters they are allying with this group, for instance, if your farms are destroyed by this group the Miyetti Allah is supposed to intervene by asking the herders to pay compensation. But they are supporting this group who are doing this ànd carrying arms. The Miyetti Allah is encouraging these people to destroy farms.

“For example, you have your farm and I have my own and I destroy your own instead of saying sorry for destroying my farms you say that I will pay you, and if you pay me today and you don’t pay me tomorrow, I will be angry and I will cut your cow and from there the problem starts and they will invite their people from Niger to come and fight for them. Fulani man carrying guns is not a lie even us who are not with them they kill our cows.”

He continued: “Another problem is that the Federal Government is not doing enough, as they are not screening these people coming in from Central Africa into Nigeria. The Federal Government should check Fulanis coming into the country ànd even the state governments should do the same.

“Our reason for coming here is to appeal to Chief Iwuanyanwu, to intervene in the insecurity in the land and that our people from the North are calling us to come back to the North and that bandits are killing the northerners in the East.”

Reacting, the Chairman Elders Forum of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, said: “You have the right to leave in any part of the country. It is also wrong for governments to watch bandits kill and burn police stations and I want to tell you that those who are killing in Igboland are not Igbos. They are criminals. Let me also tell you that the situation in Imo state is under control. The governor is doing his best to restore peace which we have seen in the past few weeks. Anytime you receive any threat report to us.”