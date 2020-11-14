CCB invites Magu for questioning, demands assets documents

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has asked the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, to appear before it on Tuesday, November 17.

Magu is being investigated by a presidential panel, headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, over alleged misappropriation of recovered assets under his watch as head of the organisation.

It was reported that a letter dated November 2, this year and signed by CCB’s Director of Intelligence, Investigation, and Monitoring, S.P. Gwimi, asked Magu to come along with documents of his assets.

The letter read: “The Bureau is investigating a case of an alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officer against Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former acting chairman, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“In view of the foregoing, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Time: 11 am Prompt. Venue: CCB Interview Room, 5th Floor, Annex 3, Federal Secretariat Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama, Abuja.

“You are expected to come along with the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the following:

Acknowledgment slips of all your assets declaration to the Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service.

“Copies of your Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May 2020.

“All documents of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.

“The invitation is made pursuant to the mandate and power of the Bureau as enshrined in the 3rd Schedule, Part 1, Paragraph 3 (e) to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended; Section 137 (a) and (b) and 138 (a) and (b) of Penal Code Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and Section 104 of Evidence Act 2011.”