Chelsea beat Man City to reach FA Cup final

Chelsea on Saturday defeated Manchester City 1-0 to reach the FA Cup final.

Hakim Ziyech was Chelsea‘s hero after he scored the only goal of the match on 56 minutes.

It was almost a repeat of the goal Chelsea had ruled out earlier but this time Timo Werner stayed onside before breaking into the box and squaring for Hakim Ziyech to sweep home.

City were sloppy all through the match while Chelsea were more potent in attack and determined to win the match.

There was an early blow for Manchester City at the start of the second half as Kevin de Bruyne was down injured after an awkward landing on his ankle as he tried to keep the ball in play.

Chelsea had just two shots in the first half – only against Liverpool in September (one) and Porto at the start of this month (one) have the Blues had fewer attempts in the opening 45 minutes of game this season.

Manchester City had just three shots in the first half – only against West Ham and Liverpool (both two, in February) have they attempted fewer in the opening 45 minutes of a game this season