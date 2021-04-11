Chelsea demolish Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

Chelsea have moved back to fourth after demolishing Crystal Palace 4-1 away from home on Saturday.

Within 30 minutes of the first half, Chelsea have already put in three goals past Palace in an attacking display.

Chelsea opened scores through Kai Havertz for his premier league goal of the season.

Christian Pulisic made it two goals for Chelsea as he rifled in another goal with what was close to an identical strike to the American’s in our last visit to Selhurst Park back in July.

Kurt Zouma scored the third goal for Chelsea after rising high to head home from Mason Mount free-kick.

Christian Benteke cut the Palace deficit just past the hour mark when he headed in from open play but Pulisic added his second of the game and fifth of the season from close range, ensuring any hopes the home side had of putting pressure on their local rivals in the closing minutes evaporated.

There were three changes from the Porto win, spread across the team. One was enforced as Tuchel was without the two players he has played most regularly in the middle of his back-three – Thiago Silva due to suspension and Andreas Christensen due to injury. Kurt Zouma came in, adding his aerial power to our threat.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was preferred to Reece James at right wing-back and in the front line, there was a place for Christian Pulisic with Timo Werner moving to the bench.

Before kick-off, the teams observed a two-minute silence for His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away yesterday.