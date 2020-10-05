Chevron workers down tools over sack of Nigerian colleagues

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria have directed their members in Chevron Nigeria Limited to commence a total shutdown of the company’s operations over the sack of Nigerian employees.

In a statement jointly signed by the President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha and his PENGASSAN counterpart, Mr Festus Osifo, the unions said, “Chevron management was using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to ease out Nigerian workers from the company while it continued to engage expatriates to do jobs that Nigerians were qualified to perform.”

The unions said it gathered that Chevron management notified about 2,000 of its employees last Thursday that their services were no longer required and that those still interested in working with them could apply afresh.

“We are against this imperialist agenda. We are going to check this manipulation. We have directed our members in Chevron to withdraw their services and call on the Federal Government to call Chevron management to order otherwise we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in the oil and gas sector,” it said.

Chevron Nigeria Limited said on Friday that it would slash its workforce by 25 per cent as it is reviewing its manpower requirements in the light of the changing business environment