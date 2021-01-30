Chibok girls: Parent confirms daughter among escapees from Boko Haram captivity

An anonymous parent of one of the Chibok Missing Girls weekend confirmed her daughter (Halima) who was among the hundreds of abducted School Girls by insurgents on 14th April, 2014, escaped alongside many others.

This is even as a reliable Chibok Source told our Correspondent that “another parent named Ali Chibok whose daughter was among the escapee called him (the father) on phone but yet to see the presence of the escapee back to Chibok nor report to her Father’s Home in Chibok”.

Unconfirmed number of abducted Government Secondary School Chibok girls have escaped from Boko Haram captivity forest hideouts in Borno. The April 14, 2014 kidnapped girls, regained their freedom, following Thursday’s military aerial and ground operations in Sambisa Forest.

The over a decade long insurgency has claimed 40,000 lives with property worth $9.2 billion (about N3.42 trillion) in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Two hundred and seventy six Chibok schoolgirls were abducted in 2014. Out of 276, 107 have returned, 82 were released after negotiations with Boko Haram, while 122 continue to remain in captivity; until today’s escape from the forest.

Confirming the escape today (Friday) in Maiduguri, anonymous parent disclosed that; “Our daughters escaped yesterday following attacks on some Boko Haram hideouts in the forest, west of Chibok town.”

He said parents of the escaped girls, including Chibok residents were thrown into joyous mood of jubilations and lauded the Army over yesterday’s counter-terrorism operations in forest.

“We were thrown into jubilation upon receiving the news that some of our daughters kidnapped in 2014 have found their ways home. “We were told they are currently with the security operatives. We are yet to know the number, but we are happy that some of them escaped.” Excited with the escape report, He said:

“So many other parents and relatives are coming from Chibok with hopes of meeting their freed daughters.” He said that among the escapees is Halima, who was reported to have been married to a Boko Haram commander.

The Secretary, Chibok Parents Association (CBPA), Lawal Zanna said that some of the girls had escaped but yet ascertained their number. “Some of our girls have escaped from Sambisa Forest, but we are yet to get the details about their number,” he said, adding that they may be in the custody of the military for profiling and documentations at the Maiduguri Theatre Command.

Government officials in Maiduguri, also said: “We heard rumours of the escape of the Chibok girls but are yet to ascertain its authenticity; as nobody contacted us. The Army, which are also expected to confirm the “escape rumours” are yet to speak on ongoing military forest operations. – Vanguard.