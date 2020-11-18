Chibok school for renovation six years after mass abduction

Borno State Government has ordered the immediate renovation of Government Secondary School, Chibok.

The state government’s order is coming six years after Boko Haram insurgents abducted over 200 students, who were writing their WEAC exams.

This action of the state government is coming five years after Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the then coordinating minister of the economy laid a foundation for the construction of a new school of international standard to replace the vandalised school in March 2015 under the previous administration.

But when the State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, visited the school alongside stakeholders and community leaders in Chibok, nothing had been done as the school remained what it was since the day it was attacked by Boko Haram.

The governor immediately ordered the rehabilitation and remodeling of the school on Monday while on a tour of insurgency ravaged communities in Borno.

“I hereby direct the Ministry of Education to deploy a team of experts to assess the entire school and come up with a design and costing, so that I can approve the immediate reconstruction and remodeling of this school,” Zulum said.

GSS Chibok was on the night of April 14, 2014, attacked by Boko Haram insurgents, who abducted 276 girls writing WAEC exams.