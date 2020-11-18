Church laments inability to pay ransom to Boko Haram

The President of the Church of Christ in Nations, Rev Dachom Datiri, on Tuesday disclosed that Boko Haram insurgents have made demands to be paid as ransom before they will release one of their pastors in their captivity, Rev Polycarp Zongo.

Zongo, a pastor with COCIN in Jos had been held for more than four weeks after he was abducted by the terrorists on October 19, 2020.

Speaking on Tuesday during the 98th General Council meeting of the Church held at its headquarters in Jos, COCIN president, who did not disclose the amount, made it clear that the church would not be able to afford the ransom being demanded by the terrorists, describing it as “huge”.

Datiri said, “Very sadly, Rev Polycarp Zongo is right now into his fifth week in the hands of Khalifa troops. This has caused us so much trauma and distress and it is hard to imagine what is happening to him or what is going on in his mind.

“His wife and family are terribly devastated. We are beginning to hear demands of a huge amount as ransom. The church cannot raise such amount of money even in a whole year.”

The president called on the government to step in and raise the money needed to rescue the pastor and others still in Boko Haram captivity.