CJN begs judiciary workers to end strike

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, has called on the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria to call off the ongoing strike, which commenced on April 6.

This position was made known in a press statement titled, ‘CJN urges JUSUN to call off strike,’ by the Senior Special Assistant on Media to the CJN, Ahuraka Isah, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on Tuesday met with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, at the Supreme Court over the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria to demand for financial autonomy for the Judiciary in the country.

“Upon being briefed by the minister on the negotiation level so far, the CJN then requested the JUSUN to call off the strike in the interest of the nation and the larger interest of justice.

“The CJN added that it would also allow opportunity for further negations towards the resolution of the dispute. Besides, the CJN observed that some of the issues in contention are already sub judice; as such, there is need to give requisite legal process enough opportunity to be exhausted.”