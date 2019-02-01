CJN saga: CCT resumes Onnoghen trial Feb 4

The Code of Conduct Tribunal ( CCT ) has fixed Monday (February 4) for the resumption of proceedings in the case of alleged non-disclosure of assets pending against suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The CCT chose to resume proceedings in the case following Wednesday’s ruling by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, rejecting Onnoghen application for stay of proceedings pending appeal.

CCT’s spokesman, Ibraheem Al-Hassan said, in a statement on Thursday that the tribunal has decided to resume proceedings in the case upon a request by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

The statement reads: “Following Court of Appeal ruling yesterday on the application by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Onnoghen Nkanu Walter, the Code of Conduct Tribunal hereby fixed for Monday, 4th of February, 2019.

“The decision was reached today sequel to a correspondent from Code of Conduct Bureau, applying for the resumption of trial of the case captioned; Application for resumption of trial of the case of FRN V. Hon. Justice Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel case No: CCT/ABJ/01/19, addressed to Hon. Chairman Code of Conduct Tribunal, dated 30th January, 2019, jointly signed by Musa Ibrahim Usman (Esq) and Fatima Danjuma Ali (Esq).”

The CCT on January 28 adjourned proceedings indefinitely in the case to await the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Tribunal Chairman, Danladi Umar , while announcing the adjournment, said the tribunal wished to await the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja in a motion for stay of proceedings filed by the CJN and on which arguments were taken on January 24 this year.

Umar said the adjournment was in obedience of the interim order of stay of proceedings mad on January 24 by the Court of Appeal.