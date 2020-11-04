CJN swears in eight Supreme Court judges Friday

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, will on Friday swear in eight judges to the Supreme Court bench.

Our correspondent confirmed this through sources close to some of the judges on Tuesday.

The judges to be elevated to the apex court bench with their geo-political zone of origin are Justices Lawal Garba (North-West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South-West), Abdu Aboki (North-West), and M. M. Saulawa (North-West).

Others are Justice Adamu Jauro (North-East), Samuel Oseji (South-South), Tijani Abubakar (North-East) and Emmanuel Agim (South-South).

It was gathered that the eight judges currently serving as Justices of the Court of Appeal at the court’s various divisions were issued the notice for their inauguration to the apex court bench on Tuesday.

The appointment of four of them had been held back by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), for over a year.

The delay had continued two weeks after their appointment was confirmed the Senate over two weeks ago.

The Supreme Court currently has 12 Justices on its bench, even though the Nigerian Constitution provides for a full complement of 21.

The swearing in of the eight Justices on Friday will bring the number of judges on the apex court bench to 20.