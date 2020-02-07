CJN tasks state govts on financial autonomy for judiciary

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has urged state governments to intensify efforts in respecting the independence of the judiciary by ensuring financial autonomy of the courts.

Muhammad made the call in at the commissioning of a health centre for judiciary staff, which was named after the former President, Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi Health Centre, in Katsina State, yesterday.

The CJN was represented by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji at the occasion. “I appeal to states chief executives to always respect the constitutional provision of independence and financial autonomy of the judicial branch.

“The three branches of government provided under the constitution are partners in ensuring good governance and sustenance of democracy.

“Unfortunately, the judicial arm is in most cases hampered to perform optimally as a result of financial dependence on the executive arm.

He lamented that such situation had made heads of court beg for assistance, which he said negated the principle of separation of powers and true independence.

Muhammad, however, expressed appreciation on the existing relationship between the executive arm and the judiciary in Katsina state. “I am pleased to witness that Katsina State appears to be exceptional in its relationship with judicial arm.”