Cleric calls for end of extrajudicial killings of South-East youths

A Catholic priest in Umuahia Diocese, Abia State, Rev. Fr. Christian Anokwuru has called on the South-East Governors Forum to urgently put in place measures that would end the alleged extrajudicial killing of youths in the zone.

Anokwuru, who made the call in Umuahia, said the situation had led to the killing of innocent people, adding that if not checked, it could degenerate to anarchy.

He regretted the attacks on Federal Government’s facilities, the killing of security operatives and “extra-judicial killing of youths, tagged unknown gunmen”.

It would be recalled that operatives of the state Police Command penultimate Sunday arrested and killed eight persons.

The command alleged that the deceased were involved in the vicious attack on the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia.

The cleric said the right approach would be to ensure that the suspects were made to face the wrath of the law, instead of being killed.

Anokwuru, who is the founder of a charity organisation, “Back to the Heroes Past,” charged political leaders from the zone to work in concert to restore peace in the area.

“They should speak with one voice to condemn the killing of innocent people, who are branded unknown gunmen.

He said: “Abia seems to be facing the heat of the crisis, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu should be in the forefront of the efforts to restore peace in the area.

“We should all condemn the attacks on federal government facilities, killing of police, and military operatives. These operatives come from families and every life is important.

“We need to protect them and encourage them to do their job of maintaining the peace and protecting lives and property,” the clergyman said.

Anokwuru further blamed the nation’s socio-economic crisis on bad governance and the failure of the political leaders to play the “politics of morality”.