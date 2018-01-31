BREAKING: Coalition for Nigeria Movement finally launches in Abuja

The much-acclaimed Coalition of Nigeria (CN) Movement has been launched in Abuja.

The movement was launched at the Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The launch followed a letter ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, last Tuesday, condemning the present administration for performing below the expectations of Nigerians.

The former president in the lengthy and critical public statement had suggested the formation of the movement and advised Buhari against seeking a second term in office.

Obasanjo was not present at the launch, but two former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Donald Duke, were in attendance.