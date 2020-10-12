Collapsed building claims seven lives, injures 20 in Lagos

Seven people have been confirmed dead and 20 others injured in Sunday’s collapsed building in Obalende, Eti-Osa area of Lagos, South-West Nigeria.

A three-storey building under construction at No, 60 Odo Street, Obalende Eti-Osa, caved in with many people trapped.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that seven dead bodies had been removed from the debris so far.

He said 10 people with minor injuries were treated and discharged while another 10 with severe injuries were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Oke-Osanyintolu said of the seven death, six were male and one female.

“Joint responders are working on the site with agency equipment on ground.

“The Agency wishes to bring to the attention of the public that the building, in fact had been sealed by LASBCA and the owner had commenced clandestine operations early hours of Sunday morning.

“These illegal activities directly led to this unfortunate incident which has led to loss of lives and multiple injuries,” he lamented.