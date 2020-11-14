Communications Minister urges youths to explore ICT opportunities

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has urged Nigerian youths to explore opportunities in the Information Communication Technology sector towards self-actualisation.

Pantami said this at the opening of the Hackathon Actinspace Competition in Abuja on Friday.

He challenged the competitors to strive hard towards winning the competition.

Mr Francis Chizea, Director General, National Space Research Development Agency (NASRD), represented by Director Space Application, Mr James Godstime said the youth had a vital role in the space sector due to their advisory role.

Chizea said that the United Nations placed a premium on the role of youths in the Space Generation Advisory Council for the youth.

”The youth serves as an incubation for space exploration ideas and concepts. Youths also define the direction of future space exploration and also participate in the implementation of space development projects, ” he said.

Dr Abimbola Alale, Managing Director, NIGCOMSAT, said it was the first time Nigerian youths were participating at the event.

She, urged Nigerian youths to be more creative and futuristic