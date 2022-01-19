Comoros knock out Ghana from AFCON

Minor Comoros have pulled the biggest upset, knocking out Ghana from the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon after winning 3-2.

Ghana needed to win the match to have a chance of going through as one of the best losers, but the Islanders pulled one of the biggest shock of the tournament to beat 10-man Ghana.

Andre Ayew was sent off by the referee on 25 minutes after a rough challenge.

Ghana finished last in Group C with one point.

Comoros were ahead on four minutes after El Fardou Ben lashed the ball with incredible pace and powered it into the bottom right corner.

The minors made it 2-0 on 62 minutes.

Ahmed Mogni found the back of the net with a strike from the edge of the penalty box, with the ball finding the bottom right corner of the goal.

Ghana pulled one back two minutes late as Daniel-Kofi Kyereh sent in a fine cross from the corner kick, with the perfect pass finding Richmond Boakye and his bullet header from around the penalty spot went straight into the top right corner.

Ghana equalised on 77 minutes from a corner which Thomas Partey flicked on with his head to Alexander Djiku, who made no mistake and fired the ball into the back of the net.

Comoros broke Ghana’s hear as they got their third goal after Benjaloud Youssouf put the ball on a plate for Ahmed Mogni, who scored with a simple close-range finish.

Comoros still have a chance of qualifying for the next round as one of the best losers, but they have to wait for other group matches.