Constitution amendment futile without restructuring, says former governor

A former Governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang on Tuesday said amending Nigeria’s constitution without restructuring will be a waste of time.

He blamed the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As amended) for the nation’s current socio-economic problems.

Jang said this while speaking on the state of the nation in an interview with journalists in Jos. He described the constitution as a document “full of injustice and imbalance” which should be dumped.

The former Governor further said, “The Military cannot create a Constitution for a civil and democratic society. The 1999 Constitution (As Amended), is problematic because it gives some people undue advantage over the others.

“Such Constitution, as we have now cannot stand and no matter the amendments, it will not work because our experience has shown that those saddled with the responsibility would only pick some portions that do not suit them to amend while those that suit them are left untouched even when the issues are detrimental to the survival and wellbeing of other Nigerians.

“For instance, in Plateau state, the population in Jos South Local Government Area alone, is three or four times the size of Wase LGA. Yet, Jos South is joined with another LGA to form a federal constituency while Wase alone stands as a federal constituency.

“You will find such abnormality and injustice against the people all over the country with the backing of the constitution. It should not be like that. The Governor as the chief security officer in his state cannot give certain orders to the commissioner of police his state without the officer first, getting clearance outside his domain in Abuja which is also abnormal

“As a result, what we have presently is an unfortunate situation where state governors who are supposed to protect the people and drive the developmental aspirations of their people in their respective states without necessarily seeking clearance from Abuja, have now become captives due to the flaws in the constitution

“The Government must allow people to deliberate, debate and discuss the issues and questions that have arisen out of the Constitution.”

Jang insisted that “restructuring the country’’ and the enthronement of a new constitution agreed by Nigerians is the only way to move the country forward.