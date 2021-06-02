Constitution review: Akeredolu recommends senate scrap, part-time legislature

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called for a unicameral legislature for the country.

Speaking at the Akure Centre of the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on the constitution review, on Tuesday, the governor said the upper chamber of the National Assembly should be scrapped to reduce the cost of governance.

He also said the National Assembly should function on a part-time basis

The governor was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The position of the Ondo State Government has been made public. We advocate for a Federal Government largely reduced in size and scope of engagement. We want to see a Constitution that will enhance the performance of public office holders at all levels. “It is possible to have a government that will serve the people in deed and truth. The law of the land must aid this realistic expectation. We must reduce the cost of governance and shift attention to service delivery in this trying period.

“The country may consider dropping the current bicameral structure of the National Assembly and adopt a unicameral legislature. The membership of the Assembly should be part-time. No member should earn allowances not known to the Revenue Mobilisation and Allocation Committee and, more importantly, people they claim to serve.

“Legislators should earn under a uniform salary structure. Allowance peculiarities must not be about obscenity. The Senate should be scrapped. The House of Representatives too should not be unwieldy. A maximum of four representatives should come from each zone.

“The states must have a judicial system which conforms with its aspirations to develop an effective and efficient judicial system should be anchored on the peculiarities of a State and the quest to maintain law and order. The hierarchy of courts should be about satisfying the need to dispense justice among the people.

“The courts must represent the readiness of the people to submit themselves to the rule of law. The system must not be withdrawn and oppressive as the current composition suggests. Zones should have their own Courts of Appeal.”

There are currently 469 federal lawmakers in Nigeria, out of which 109 are of the senate.