Consultant doctors declare national strike over NUC’s Ph.D policy

February 25, 2020 0

The Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has declared an indefinite strike action over the National Universities Commission’s requirement that clinical lecturers must acquire a Ph.D. as a condition for career progression in the Nigerian university system.

The consultant doctors said their strike is to press home their demand that the circular should be withdrawn.

National President of MDCAN, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo, announced the strike at a press conference in Jos on Tuesday.

The MCAN President said, “The decision of the NUC to embark on this policy direction, without due attention to the consequences and implications is, to say the least, embarrassing.

“Consequently, we are left with no further choice than to withdraw our services from the Universities with immediate effect.”

