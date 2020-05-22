Cop in police net for killing man in Lagos

A police inspector, Okoro Charles has been arrested for shooting a man dead at Igando area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The victim, one Fatai Oladipupo was shot dead on Wednesday by the police inspector along Obabiyi, Igando road, Ikotun.

Charles is attached to the Ikotun Police Division.

A statement issued by Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, on Thursday said the culprit had been arrested.

Elkana said Charles would be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Provost Department and that if found guilty, he would be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

He added that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident and that the Commissioner of Police condoled with the family and friends of the deceased and called for calm.

In his words: “Lagos State Police Command has on 20/5/2020 arrested Inspector Okoro Charles attached to Ikotun Division. The Inspector was arrested in connection with a shooting incident reported on 20/5/2020 at about 2205, along Obabiyi, Igando road, Ikotun which led to the death of one Fatai Oladipupo ‘m’ 28 years old of Obabiyi area.

“The Inspector is subjected to internal disciplinary procedures, known as Orderly Room Trial at the State Provost Department and if found guilty, he will be handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. The Commissioner of Police condoles with the family and friends of the deceased and calls for calm. He assures them that Justice will prevail. Members of the Public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.”