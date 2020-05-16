Coronavirus cases, deaths rise in Nigeria

Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, with Lagos recording 179 of the new cases.

This takes the overall Coronavirus cases in the nation to 5, 445.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday, Kaduna recorded 20 fresh cases, while Katsina and Jigawa recorded 15 cases each.

Also, Borno registered 13 new cases; Ogun 11; Kano, eight; FCT, seven; Niger and Ekiti, four.

Oyo, Delta and Bauchi recorded three cases each; Kwara, two cases, while Edo recorded one case.

In the report, the death toll climbed to 171 from 167, while those discharged so far are now 1,320.