Coronavirus cases in Nigeria jump to 184

April 3, 2020 0

Nigeria has recorded 10 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, with the total national figures jumping to 184.

According to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) seven of the new cases were recorded in Lagos and three in Abuja.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths,” the NCDC said.

The NCDC had on Wednesday announced 23 cases in Nigeria.

 

