Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rise to 42

Cases of Coronavirus infection in Nigeria have risen to 42, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Tuesday.

Two new cases adds to the existing 40 cases to take the tally to 42.

According to the NCDC, two new cases of the disease had been confirmed in Nigeria, saying one of the cases was in Lagos and the other in Ogun State.

The centre said one of the cases was that of a returning traveler, while second case was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

“As at 1pm on March 24, there are 42 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria-2 discharged, 1 death,” it said.