Coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpass 10,000 with 307 new cases

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria surpassed 10,000 on Sunday, with 307 new cases announced.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) gave the nation’s caseload as 10,162.

There was no surprise in Sunday night announcement.

Lagos remains the most affected state, with 188 new cases.

The new figure is smaller than the 378 recorded on Saturday.

The FCT Abuja logged 44 new cases, again lower than the 52 recorded Saturday.

However, the national death toll increased from 273 to 287.

The number of COVID-19 patients discharged also increased from 2,856 to 3,007.

Here are the new cases state-by-state:

Lagos-188

FCT-44

Ogun-19

Kaduna-14

Oyo-12

Bayelsa-9

Gombe-5

Kano-3

Delta-3

Imo-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Bauchi-2

Plateau-1

Kwara-1

