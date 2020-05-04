Coronavirus claims 68,566 lives in U.S

At least, 68,566 Americans have died from the Coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

While Johns Hopkins University put its death tally at 67,498 by 23.26GMT, another tracking site, worldometers.info estimated it at 68,566.

According to John Hopkins, there were at least 1,156,924 cases of coronavirus in the United States Sunday night.

Again, worldometers.info gave a much updated figure of 1,187,233 cases, with 26,459 new ones reported.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and US territories, as well as repatriated cases and those in the US military, veterans’ hospitals and federal prisons.

Meanwhile, Brazil surpassed 100,000 cases of Covid-19, according to the latest figures released by the Health Ministry Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 4,588 in a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 101,147.

The death toll stood at 7,025.