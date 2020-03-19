Coronavirus: FG orders federal tertiary institutions, unity colleges closed…LASU, LASPOTECH, others under consideration

As part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government has directed heads of federal institutions and principals of Unity Colleges nationwide to close down the institutions.

Also, the Special Adviser on Education to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, has said the tertiary institutions in the state might be close over the scourge.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono told Daily Sun that the decision to close down the schools was protect and safeguard the lives of students/pupils from the deadly scourge.

Already some state governments and the management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have closed down school and the scheme to check the spread of the virus.

Echono said: ”We have directed all higher institutions to close this weekend. Unity Schools that have completed their exams are to close immediately. Others are to hurry and close the latest on 26th March.”

The permanent secretary said the ministry will monitor development as total closure might be ordered at any moment.

Wahab said the state government is accessing the situation and that on Sunday, a decision will be taken whether to shut down the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijanikin, Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe and other state-owned institutions.