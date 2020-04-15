Coronavirus: Kano govt announces 7-day lockdown

The Kano State Government has announced a total lockdown in the state effective from Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje announced this on Tuesday, shortly after confirming the fourth case of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the governor, the lockdown will last for a week and within that period, all markets, mosques, churches are to remain closed.

He said, “From Thursday 16th April by 10 pm Kano is locked down for the benefit of all in the state. All markets are closed and all public gatherings are banned.

“The lockdown is for seven days. We then wait and see what will come up. We are hoping that Allah will see us through.”

Governor Ganduje took the decision based on the recommendations of the Kano State Task Force on COVID-19.

The recommendations were presented to the governor by the Sub-committee Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Mai Bushira, after meetings between the Chairman of the task force, Kano State Deputy Governor, Dr Nasiru Yusu Gawuna, with clerics and other stakeholders.

Governor Ganduje explained that the state government would do everything possible to trace the contacts of the index case within the seven-day period.

Also, the contacts of two other people who they governor said came back from a foreign nation and since isolated themselves would be traced.

The governor called on the people of the state to cooperate and show understanding as the situation necessitated the lockdown.

“The disease is real. We can see how big nations are struggling hard with the problem,” he said.

“Our first index case was in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and came back home. When he came back he visited some places, that are now under our close surveillance. All the places are fumigated.”