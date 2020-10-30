Coronavirus: Nigeria records two deaths, 150 new cases

Nigeria recorded 150 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours, new data by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed.

“Till date, 62521 cases have been confirmed, 58249 cases have been discharged and 1141 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, the agency reported on its website.

Among the people discharged, 66 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with new case management guidelines.

In the latest data released, Lagos continued to bear the brunt of the pandemic, with 89 new cases reported.

Except for Rivers which reported 19 cases and Ogun 11 cases, single digit cases were reported in the remaining six states.

Here is a breakdown of the new 150 cases:

Lagos-89

Rivers-19

Ogun-11

Bayelsa-9

Kaduna-8

Plateau-8

Taraba-3

Osun-2

Delta-1

62,521 confirmed

58,249 discharged

1,141 deaths