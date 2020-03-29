Coronavirus pandemic: Buhari receives briefing from Health Minister, NCDC

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, yesterday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, on the ongoing battle against the dreaded COVID-19, which is spreading out to more states.

Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted this on his verified Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

According to him, the duo met with the President to update him on the going plans to halt the spread of the novel Coronavirus infection, which causes COVID-19.

He tweeted at 12:55pm and disclosed that the meeting was held at the President’s residence in the Villa, adding that the meeting was ongoing at the time of tweet.

“JUST IN: President @MBuhari receiving briefings from Minister of Health and Director-General of @NCDCgov on Nigeria’s fight against #COVID19 pandemic at his residence, Presidential Villa, Abuja” the tweet said.

President Buhari, in the last two days, had worked from home after testing negative to COVID-19. He was last seen at the office on Wednesday.

On Thursday he had called on Nigerians to heed all advisories continuously put out by the Ministry of Health and the NCDC, on social distancing and shunning of gatherings of any kind.

“I advise all Nigerians to follow to the letter the health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and our state governments,” the President said.