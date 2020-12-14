Coronavirus: Sanwo-Olu responding to treatment, says commissioner

The Lagos State Health Commissioner, Akin Abayomi, on Sunday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was responding well to home-based care and treatment for COVID-19.

“Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is responding well to COVID-19 home-based care and treatment. He is in high spirit and very appreciative of all your prayers and well wishes.

“I will be keeping the public informed regularly of Mr Governor’s recovery and wellbeing,” Abayomi stated in a two-part-tweet update yesterday night.

The commissioner had announced last night that the governor tested positive for coronavirus and has been in isolation since on Friday following contact with persons infected with the virus.

Lagos is a major entry point in Nigeria with over 60% of incoming passenger traffic going through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in the state. The state has also recorded over 24,000 infections including more than 200 associated deaths.

A number of governors in the country had also contracted the virus since the pandemic was imported into Nigeria. Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others, had tested recovered from the virus.

Also, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who had earlier recovered from the virus, has also gone into isolation again following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.