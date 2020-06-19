Corps Marshal condoles with families after lightning kills three officials

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has condoled with families of three officials of the Ogun State command of the Corps who were killed by lightning.

The deceased officials served at the Ijebu-Ode Unit of the state command.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal who expressed shock over the loss, described the unfortunate occurrence as an unexpected natural disaster and prayed their souls to rest in peace.

While admonishing the entire staff, Oyeyemi beckoned on them not to be deterred by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra effort in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to their departed colleagues.

He noted that the deceased will be buried according to their religious beliefs.

It will be recalled that during the heavy rain of Wednesday in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, a sudden spark with a sharp lightning across the sky accompanied by a thunderclap struck, killing the tree FRSC men.

Two other persons struck by the lighning survived.

The other three could not be resuscitated and were later confirmed dead at a hospital in Ijebu- Ode.

The Corps Marshal has set up a board of inquiry into the incident.